2025 Holiday Faire Evergreen Gala

431 E Court St

Viroqua, WI 54665, USA

Supporter Gala Ticket
$60

This ticket level supports the full cost of the fundraiser and includes:

  • gala admission
  • live entertainment from Paris Under Skies with dancing & dance instruction (optional, but fun!)
  • delicious hors 'd'oeuvres
  • 1 dessert from the bakery
  • 1 drink from the bar (non alcoholic avail)
  • unlimited regular coffee
  • tree lighting ceremony
  • basket raffle entry with completion of the Gala Passport
Sustainer Gala Ticket
$45

In the spirit of community, this ticket is offered at a reduced rate so that all who wish to attend may do so. If the Supporter level is out of reach, please choose this option with our warmest welcome.


Tickets include:

Supported Gala Ticket
$30

In the spirit of community, this ticket is offered for those who would otherwise not be able to attend. Your presence is valued and we're grateful you are choosing to join us.


Tickets include:

Staff Gala Ticket Donation
$45

Give the gift of a ticket to our hardworking staff. Your purchase helps cover the costs associated with providing our staff with complimentary tickets.

Trivia
$5

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!