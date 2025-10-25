2025 Hillsboro Holiday Homes Tour

Hillsboro, VA 20132, USA
Self-Guided Tours will allow visitors to access the decorated homes on their own at their own pace.
This tour includes a booklet specially crafted for the tour; inside, a map with locations and information about each home can be found.
During the Guided Tours visitors will be welcomed by docents who will give the historical context in addition to detailed description of the decorated houses.
Local musicians will keep the visit lively.
Starting at 5pm our homes are transformed with candlelight, visitors will be able to enjoy a very special version of tour with warming glow of candles.
During this tour you will also enjoy local musicians bringing to life your holiday season!
