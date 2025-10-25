2025 Hillsboro Holiday Homes Tour

37098 Charles Town Pike

Hillsboro, VA 20132, USA

Self-Guided Tour 10AM - 12:30PM
$18

Self-Guided Tours will allow visitors to access the decorated homes on their own  at their own pace.


This tour includes a booklet specially crafted for the tour; inside, a map with locations and  information about each home can be found.

Guided Tour 1:30PM - 4PM
$20

During the Guided Tours visitors will be welcomed by docents who will give the historical context in addition to detailed description of the decorated houses.


Local musicians  will keep the visit lively.

Candlelight Tour - 5PM - 7PM
$28

Starting at 5pm our homes are transformed with candlelight, visitors will be able to enjoy a very special version of tour with warming glow of candles.


During this tour you will also enjoy local musicians bringing to life your holiday season!

