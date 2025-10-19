Holiday Homes & Historic Sites Tour 2025

Join us for Main Street Mount Holly’s beloved Holiday Homes & Historic Sites Tour on Saturday, December 13, 2025. Your ticket includes access to 12 private homes and 11 historic sites, all beautifully decorated for the holidays.





Attendees must check in at Vincent’s Homemade Ice Cream, 54 High Street, between 12:00–6:00 p.m. to receive their tour booklet and begin the tour.





The Event is held snow, rain, or shine and is a one-day event with no refunds.





TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE