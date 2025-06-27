2025 Holiday in the Park Parade Entry

512 2nd St

League City, TX 77573

General Float Entry
$100

This category is for businesses or for-profit entities that provide a product or service and are not classified as non-profit, not-for-profit, or 501(c)(3).

Examples: local restaurants, retail shops, insurance agents, real estate offices, gyms, car dealerships, salons, or other commercial businesses promoting their services.

Community Organization Entry
$50

This category is for community-based groups, schools, families, civic clubs, scout troops, churches, youth groups, or sports leagues, etc. that are participating for community representation rather than business promotion.

Examples: Little League, Boy or Girl Scout troops, local school bands, choir, theatre groups, church groups, local civic clubs, PTA organizations, or neighborhood associations.

Elected Officials
$200

This category applies to current elected officials or political office holders who wish to participate in the parade as part of their public role or campaign.
Examples: City council members, mayors, state representatives, county commissioners, school board members, or judges currently in office.

Add a donation for The League City Proud Organization

$

