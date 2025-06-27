2025 Holiday in the Park Parade Entry

This category is for businesses or for-profit entities that provide a product or service and are not classified as non-profit, not-for-profit, or 501(c)(3).
Examples: local restaurants, retail shops, insurance agents, real estate offices, gyms, car dealerships, salons, or other commercial businesses promoting their services.
This category is for community-based groups, schools, families, civic clubs, scout troops, churches, youth groups, or sports leagues, etc. that are participating for community representation rather than business promotion.
Examples: Little League, Boy or Girl Scout troops, local school bands, choir, theatre groups, church groups, local civic clubs, PTA organizations, or neighborhood associations.
This category applies to current elected officials or political office holders who wish to participate in the parade as part of their public role or campaign.
Examples: City council members, mayors, state representatives, county commissioners, school board members, or judges currently in office.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!