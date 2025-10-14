2025 Holiday Luncheon

Slow Braised Short Ribs of Beef with mashed potatoes and chef’s vegetable.
Your $25 deposit will be refunded upon attendance of the luncheon.
Chicken Marsala with silken mushroom sauce, buttered pappardelle noodles.
Your $25 deposit will be refunded upon attendance of the luncheon.
Faroe Island Salmon with mashed potatoes, chef’s vegetable, balsamic.
Your $25 deposit will be refunded upon attendance of the luncheon.
Mac and Cheese with three cheeses, bacon, peas, and cracker crumbs.
Your $25 deposit will be refunded upon attendance of the luncheon.
Eggplant Parmigiana with eggplant, pomodoro, pappardelle noodles, pesto and mozzarella.
Your $25 deposit will be refunded upon attendance of the luncheon.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing