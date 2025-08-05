2025 Holiday Mingle

Perfect gift basket for a sister, friend, or to treat yourself! Includes a Well Told stemmed wine glass, Turkish towel, canvas zipper pouch, coastal harvest candle, sandy beaches soap, and $40 gift card to Oyster Candle Company!
Treat yourself to any of the amazing services or products Urban Nirvana has to offer! Massage, facial, body wraps - what a perfect escape during this busy season. Also an amazing gift for a loved one! $150 certificate can be used at any location.
This basket celebrates three remarkable women in wine. (1) Anne Malassagne - Champagne AR Lenoble - a fourth- generation leader, Anne brings elegance and sustainability to Champagne, crafting terroir-driven wines of finesse and balance, (2) Elisabetta Gnudi Angelini - Altesino - A trailblazer in Tuscany, Elisabetter crafts iconic Brunello di Montalcino wines, blending tradition with modernity for unmatched depth and character, and (3) Casey Barber - Rose Gold Rose - Known for her bold vision and meticulous winemaking, Casey creates Rose wines that simmer with vibrant fruit flavors and sophistication. Raise a glass to these visionary women and their exceptional wines!
Beautiful gifts from Charleston Candle Company. Two of their signature candles - No. 14 Sullivans Island and No 6 Farmers Market featuring a lowcountry blend of fresh fruits with a blend of floral notes to round it out. All fragrance is Phthalate Free, and all candles are made with all-natural soy wax. Each candle is hand poured into a 9 oz. container. Also included in a wick trimmer in Antique Bronze and Pineapple motif match set. Perfect for a gift or to treat yourself!
"Val - work on this. This one of a kind piece - Submerged - was created by southeast artist Kelly O'Leary. It comes with a certificate of authenticity and has an estimated worth of $1200. Perfect for every lowcounrty home or office
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!