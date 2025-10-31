2025 Holiday Party!

Logo Featured on Event Signage
1 Complimentary Ticket to the Holiday Party
Medium Logo Placement on Event Signage
Recognition in Event-Related Social Media Posts
Verbal Recognition During the Event
Two Complimentary Tickets to the Holiday Party
Premier Logo Placement on All Event Materials
Recognition as Presenting Sponsor in Social Media Posts and During Event Program
Opportunity to Display Company Materials or Branded Giveaway at the Event
Four Complimentary Tickets to the Holiday Party
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing