2025 Holiday Party: Play It Forward

2629 Bayshore Blvd

Tampa, FL 33629, USA

Title Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets

• Designation as presenting sponsor of entire event

• Logo on evite and all event graphics

• Opportunity to speak at event

• Up to 8 social media mentions prior to and following event

• Custom signage and verbal recognition at event

• 30 event tickets with designated seating


*Activates three high schools through the Student Service Club program for a year of monthly services

Bar Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

• Designation as exclusive bar sponsor

• Logo on evite and all event graphics

• Opportunity to speak at event

• Up to 6 social media mentions prior to and following event

• Custom signage and verbal recognition at event

• 20 event tickets with designated seating


*Activates two high schools through the Student Service Club program for a year of monthly services

Arcade Game Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

• Logo on evite and digitally on display at the event

• Custom signage on games and verbal recognition at event

• Up to 4 social media mentions prior to and following event

• 12 event tickets with designated seating


*Activates one domestic service-learning trip for juniors in the Student Service Program

Entertainment Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

• Logo on evite and digitally on display at the event

• Custom signage on stage and verbal recognition at event

• Up to 4 social media mentions prior to and following event

• 12 event tickets with designated seating


*Activates one domestic service-learning trip for juniors in the Student Service Program

Photo Booth Sponsor
$6,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 9 tickets

• Logo on evite and digitally on display at the event

• Custom signage for photos and verbal recognition at event

• Up to 3 social media mentions prior to and following event

• 9 event tickets with designated seating area


*Activates 25 high school students with year-long education on how to better serve their community through the Student Service Program

Power-Up Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

• Logo on evite and digitally on display at the event

• Up to 2 social media mentions prior to and following event

• 8 event tickets


*Activates one high school through the Student Service Club program for a year of monthly services

Service Mode Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

• Logo on evite and digitally on display at the event

• Up to 2 social media mentions prior to and following event

• 4 event tickets


*Activates 10 high school students with year-long education on how to better serve their community through the Student Service Program

General Ticket
$250

*Facilitates quarterly mentorship for four students in our Student Service Program

