2025 Holiday Party

Hosted by
About this event
We will be catering this event with lunch from The Kebab Shop. The menu will likely include: chicken, lamb, falafel, saffron rice, pita bread, and Greek salad. Sauces will be on the side. Or feel free to bring your own lunch.
Please don't let cost be a determent, we'd love to have you join us if you are able! We will be catering this event with lunch from The Kebab Shop. The menu will likely include: chicken, lamb, falafel, saffron rice, pita bread, and Greek salad. Sauces will be on the side. Or feel free to bring your own lunch.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!