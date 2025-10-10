Real Estate Brokers Of Baltimore Inc

Real Estate Brokers Of Baltimore Inc

2025 Annual Holiday Celebration with a Purpose

4210 Primrose Ave

Baltimore, MD 21215, USA

General Admission
$95

Single ticket, includes dinner and festivities

Bronze Sponsor
$1,500

Includes: 4 event tickets, 1/4 page ad in program, company name on event signage, recognition at event and on social media

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Includes: 6 event tickets, 1/2 page ad in event program, company logo on event signage, recognition at event and on social media

Gold Sponsor
$3,500

Includes: Reserved, premium table (8 tickets), full page ad in program, logo on front of program, ability to speak during event for 2 minutes, company logo prominently displayed on event signage, recognition at event and on social media

