2025 Annual Holiday Celebration with a Purpose

Hosted by
About this event
Single ticket, includes dinner and festivities
Includes: 4 event tickets, 1/4 page ad in program, company name on event signage, recognition at event and on social media
Includes: 6 event tickets, 1/2 page ad in event program, company logo on event signage, recognition at event and on social media
Includes: Reserved, premium table (8 tickets), full page ad in program, logo on front of program, ability to speak during event for 2 minutes, company logo prominently displayed on event signage, recognition at event and on social media
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!