2025 Holiday Street Parade

Downtown New Port Richey

New Port Richey, FL, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$6,000

You receive:

  1. Exclusive sponsorship
  2. Logo on all marketing material, print and social media
  3. Four entries in the parade
  4. Two large banners - placed at the beginning of the parade and in front of your entries
Santa's Sleigh Sponsor
$3,000

You receive:

  1. Exclusive sponsorship
  2. Logo on all marketing material, print and social media
  3. Three entries in the parade
  4. One large banner - placed in front of your entries
Yuletide Gold Sponsor
$1,500

You receive:

  1. Logo on all marketing material, print and social media
  2. Two entries in the parade
  3. Large logo on sponsor banner
Silver Bells Sponsor
$750

You receive:

  1. Logo on all marketing material, print and social media
  2. One entries in the parade
  3. Logo on sponsor banner
Gingerbread Sponsor
$350

You receive:

  1. Name on all marketing material, print and social media
  2. One entries in the parade
  3. Name on sponsor banner
Sheriff, Police, Fire Rescue, City & County officials
Free

Limited to:

Sheriff's Office, Police, Fire/Rescue Departments, City & County Entries.

General Parade Float/Krewes
$250

One parade float entrance. Limited to one self-powered vehicle or a tow vehicle and trailer. If a vehicle (car/jeep) club a maximum of twelve vehicles.

Non-Profit Parade Float
$150

One parade float entrance. Limited to one self-powered vehicle or a tow vehicle and trailer. If a vehicle (car/jeep) club a maximum of twelve vehicles.

School Bands
Free

One marching band. Includes one self-powered vehicle towing and trailer.

Schools/ROTC
Free

One parade float entrance. Limited to one self-powered vehicle or a tow vehicle and trailer.

Scout Troops
Free

One parade float entrance. Limited to one self-powered vehicle or a tow vehicle and trailer.

Military Units
Free

We welcome well-running new or vintage military equipment and apparatus.

In-Kind
Free

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!