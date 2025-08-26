2025 Hollis-Brookline Elementary Science Fair

Hosted by
About this event
Includes display area at science fair, recognition on event materials, and ability to hang company-provided banner at the science fair. Gold Sponsors will have the opportunity to have a display table at the Science Fair on November 17, 2025 to demonstrate a STEM related product, hand out promotional items that are appropriate for elementary school students
Includes recognition on event materials and ability to hang company-provided banner at fair.
Includes recognition in science fair program.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!