2025 Holly Jolly Bingo

7868 Scottsville Rd

Scottsville, VA 24590, USA

Early Bird Ticket
$20

Includes an extra bingo sheet FREE + bingo cards for 10 rounds of cash-prize Bingo.

General Admission Bingo Ticket
$20

Each ticket comes with bingo cards for 10 rounds of cash-prize Bingo

Jersey Mikes Turkey and Provolone Sub Meal
$10

Includes a Turkey and Provolone Jersey Mikes sub, plus your choice of chips and a drink selected on-site.

Jersey Mikes Ham and Provolone Sub Meal
$10

Includes a Ham and Provolone Jersey Mikes sub, plus your choice of chips and a drink selected on-site.

Jersey Mikes Veggie Sub Meal
$10

Includes a Veggie Jersey Mikes sub (includes Swiss, provolone, & green bell peppers), plus your choice of chips and a drink selected on-site.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing