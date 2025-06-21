Light of the World Christian Tabernacle International Inc.
2025 Holy Convocation Vendor Registration
5883 GA-155 N
Stockbridge, GA 30281, USA
Vendor Registration
$35
Come present your products/services to the world as a vendor.
Come present your products/services to the world as a vendor.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Vendor Registration All days
$280
Select this option if you wish to have a vendor table for all days July 13th - July 20th.
Select this option if you wish to have a vendor table for all days July 13th - July 20th.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout