2025 Home Tour

We are excited about this iconic tradition that hosts more than 1,500 people for an eclectic and informative home tour throughout our beautiful Lake Highlands neighborhood. Holiday in the Highlands will showcase four beautifully decorated homes on Friday, December 5th from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm. Join us for a fun day!!!

Holiday in the Highlands is excited to welcome ticket holders ages 10 years old and up. We will not be able to accommodate children being carried or pushed in strollers throughout the homes. Please do not bring large tote bags. Thank you for honoring this policy for the safety of all visitors touring the homes belonging to generous and gracious homeowners.





HOME TOUR INFORMATION

Friday, December 5th

10:00 am - 7:00 pm

9535 Aldwick Drive, 75238

9511 Parkford Drive, 75238

10829 Eden Roc Drive, 75238

9230 Club Glen Drive, 75243