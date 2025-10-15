2025 Home Tour

75238; 9511 Parkford Drive, 75238; 10829 Eden Roc Drive, 75238; 9230 Club Glen Drive, 75243
We are excited about this iconic tradition that hosts more than 1,500 people for an eclectic and informative home tour throughout our beautiful Lake Highlands neighborhood. Holiday in the Highlands will showcase four beautifully decorated homes on Friday, December 5th from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm. Join us for a fun day!!!
Holiday in the Highlands is excited to welcome ticket holders ages 10 years old and up. We will not be able to accommodate children being carried or pushed in strollers throughout the homes. Please do not bring large tote bags. Thank you for honoring this policy for the safety of all visitors touring the homes belonging to generous and gracious homeowners.
HOME TOUR INFORMATION
Friday, December 5th
10:00 am - 7:00 pm
9535 Aldwick Drive, 75238
9511 Parkford Drive, 75238
10829 Eden Roc Drive, 75238
9230 Club Glen Drive, 75243
Your chance to win $1,000 North Park Gold! Just in time to finish your Christmas shopping. Raffle presented by Kristen Harris, David Perry Miller.
Drawing to be held Dec 7th. Winner does not need to be present to win. Ticket sales close Dec 6th at 8 pm.
Please note - you can avoid additional fees by selecting "Other" in the box during checkout.
