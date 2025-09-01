2025 PKT Homecoming

If you are an alum, this entitles you to 18 holes of golf at Eagle Bend Golf Club, a shared cart & course beverages! First tee time is 9:30 am. Lunch is on your own. Jefferson's West after the tournament.





Divot Tool to first 20 that sign-up!



Sponsor a student! For every additional $55 in donations received, active/associate members will play at student prices. This donation may be tax deductible. Consult your tax advisor.



