2025 PKT Homecoming

If you are an alum, this entitles you to 18 holes of golf at Eagle Bend Golf Club, a shared cart & course beverages! First tee time is 9:30 am. Lunch is on your own. Jefferson's West after the tournament.
Divot Tool to first 20 that sign-up!
Sponsor a student! For every additional $55 in donations received, active/associate members will play at student prices. This donation may be tax deductible. Consult your tax advisor.
If you are an associate or active member (student), this entitles you to the same alumni package at less than 1/3 the cost! thanks to generous alumni donations. Lunch is on your own.
This ticket adds you to our headcount and a start on food and beverages. Please include spouses or guests. Voluntary same day donations to the Graduate Council will be accepted.
The tailgate will likely start 2 hours before game time and wrap up when the game does. We will text you the exact location and additional details, TBD.
Tickets to the game and parking are extra and on your own.
If you would like to sponsor an active or associate for golf, please purchase a ticket here.
