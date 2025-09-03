2025 Homecoming and Family Weekend

4060 S Siwell Rd

Jackson, MS 39212, USA

Tailgate Space Reservation (Fri., Nov. 21)
$10

Get your HCS class, organization, faculty or team together and reserve a space to tailgate before the HCS Basketball Game.

Alumni Admission (Fri., Nov. 21)
$10

Grants entry to the HCS game with access to hospitality room and VIP amenities.

Alumni Basketball Game Participant (Sat., Nov. 22)
$20

Odd vs. Even Graduating Classes will compete at 2:00 p.m. in the alumni basketball game. Join your team to show off your skills.

Alumni Basketball Game Spectator (Sat., Nov. 22)
$5

Cheer on your former classmates.

Fall Festival
$5

Bring the whole family to a Fall Festival with inflatables, games, and food. ($5 per person)

Families of 4 or more - $20 total.

