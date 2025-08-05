OMICRON DELTA ADVISORY BOARD, INC.

Offered by

OMICRON DELTA ADVISORY BOARD, INC.

About this shop

2025 Homecoming Package

Tier 1: The Ultimate Homecoming Experience item
Tier 1: The Ultimate Homecoming Experience item
Tier 1: The Ultimate Homecoming Experience item
Tier 1: The Ultimate Homecoming Experience
$200

Show up in style for the University of Miami’s 100-Year Anniversary Homecoming with our most exclusive package!

Includes:

  • 2 Homecoming Shirts – Commemorating Omicron Delta and the Centennial Celebration
  • 2 Collector’s Pins – Single backing, perfect for keepsakes or display
  • Basketball Shorts* – Purple, gold, and white design featuring Omicron Delta details
  • Performance Polo – Premium comfort and style for game day or chapter events

*Basketball shorts design subject to slight changes (fonts, sizing, etc.).

This is the top-tier package for brothers, alumni, and supporters who want the complete centennial gear set and to represent Omicron Delta at every event.

Tier 2: Centennial Classic Package item
Tier 2: Centennial Classic Package item
Tier 2: Centennial Classic Package item
Tier 2: Centennial Classic Package
$130

Get the essentials to celebrate the 100-Year Anniversary of the U while repping Omicron Delta with pride.

Includes:

  • 2 Homecoming Shirts – Featuring designs for the Centennial Celebration
  • 2 Collector’s Pins – Single backing, ideal for wearing or collecting
  • Performance Polo – Premium comfort and style for game day or chapter events

Perfect for those who want stylish game day gear and a lasting keepsake from this historic Homecoming.

Tier 3: Centennial Essentials Package item
Tier 3: Centennial Essentials Package item
Tier 3: Centennial Essentials Package item
Tier 3: Centennial Essentials Package
$60

Celebrate the University of Miami’s 100-Year Anniversary with a simple but powerful show of Omicron Delta pride.

Includes:

  • 2 Homecoming Shirts – Designed for the Centennial Celebration
  • 2 Collector’s Pins – Single backing, great for chapter events or display

This is the most budget-friendly way to be part of the historic Homecoming while still getting exclusive centennial items.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!