2025 Homecoming Package

Show up in style for the University of Miami’s 100-Year Anniversary Homecoming with our most exclusive package!

Includes:

2 Homecoming Shirts – Commemorating Omicron Delta and the Centennial Celebration

2 Collector’s Pins – Single backing, perfect for keepsakes or display

Basketball Shorts * – Purple, gold, and white design featuring Omicron Delta details

Performance Polo – Premium comfort and style for game day or chapter events

*Basketball shorts design subject to slight changes (fonts, sizing, etc.).

This is the top-tier package for brothers, alumni, and supporters who want the complete centennial gear set and to represent Omicron Delta at every event.