2025 Homeschool Science Fair

This ticket includes free participation in the February 21, 2025 Workshop. Please choose this ticket if you plan to participate in the Science Fair as a Junior Scientist (ages 8 to early middle school).
This ticket includes free participation in the February 21, 2025 Workshop. Please choose this ticket if you plan to participate in the Science Fair as a Junior Scientist (ages 8 to early middle school).
This ticket includes free participation in the February 21, 2025 Workshop. Please choose this ticket if you plan to participate in the Science Fair as a Senior Scientist (advanced middle and high school).
This ticket includes free participation in the February 21, 2025 Workshop. Please choose this ticket if you plan to participate in the Science Fair as a Senior Scientist (advanced middle and high school).
Junior Scientist Workshop Only
$5
If you do not wish to participate in the Science Fair, but would like to attend the Workshop on February 21, 2025, please select this ticket type. This ticket is for the Junior Scientist Workshop only.
If you do not wish to participate in the Science Fair, but would like to attend the Workshop on February 21, 2025, please select this ticket type. This ticket is for the Junior Scientist Workshop only.
Senior Scientist Workshop Only
$5
If you do not wish to participate in the Science Fair, but would like to attend the Workshop on February 21, 2025, please select this ticket type. This ticket is for the Senior Scientist Workshop only.
If you do not wish to participate in the Science Fair, but would like to attend the Workshop on February 21, 2025, please select this ticket type. This ticket is for the Senior Scientist Workshop only.