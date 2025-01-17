2025 Homeschoolers Boot Scootin' Barn Dance

77800 California Dr

Palm Desert, CA 92211, USA

3RD - 5TH Grade - 3pm-5pm
$25
This ticket is for the 3rd- 5th grade age group. It is only good for the 3pm-5pm dance.
6TH - 12TH Grade - 6pm-9pm
$35
This ticket is for the 6th-12th grade age group. It only good for the 6pm-9pm dance.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing