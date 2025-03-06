2025 Honor Our Heroes Charity Golf Event

*2 Members of Your Crew Set Up At The Hole To Mingle With Golfers *Lunch & Dinner for two! After the event for more mingling *Set up a Game at the hole for More Fun and Networking *Recognition in Promotional Material *Promotional Opportunity in Goodie Bag

*2 Members of Your Crew Set Up At The Hole To Mingle With Golfers *Lunch & Dinner for two! After the event for more mingling *Set up a Game at the hole for More Fun and Networking *Recognition in Promotional Material *Promotional Opportunity in Goodie Bag

More details...