2025 Honor Our Heroes Charity Golf Event

*18 holes of golf, 2 Drink tickets
*Unlimited Driving Range
*Welcome Swag Bag
*Bagged Lunch, Smoked Brisket, & Chicken Dinner
*Live Entertainment after golf by Backyard Benders.
Foursome Golf Team
$640
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
*18 holes of golf, 2 Drink tickets each
*Unlimited Driving Range
*Welcome Swag Bag
*Bagged Lunch, Smoked Brisket & Chicken Dinner
*Live Entertainment after golf by Backyard Benders.
Hole Sponsor
$250
*2 Members of Your Crew Set Up At The Hole To Mingle With Golfers
*Lunch & Dinner for two! After the event for more mingling
*Set up a Game at the hole for More Fun and Networking
*Recognition in Promotional Material
*Promotional Opportunity in Goodie Bag
Tee Sponsor
$200
*Company Name/Logo Displayed on Tee Display
*Recognition in Promotional Material
*Promotional Opportunity in Goodie Bag
19th Hole Sponsorship
$3,500
*Foursome for Golf, 8 drink tickets,
Lunch and Dinner
*Hole Sponsorship
*Company Displayed on All Outing Material with Special Highlight
*Recognition on all Promotional Material
*Promotional Merchandise Opportunity in Goodie Bag
Sold Out -Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,500
*Foursome for Golf, 8 drink tickets, Lunch and Dinner
*Company Logo Displayed on ALL Golf Carts
*Company Banner Displayed At Outing
*Recognition on Promotional Material
*Promotional Merchandise Opportunity in Goodie Bag
Cocktail Sponsor
$1,250
*Logo on drink tickets
*Company Banner Displayed At Outing
*Recognition on Promotional Material
*Promotional Opportunity in Goodie Bag
*Hole sponsorship or 2 Golfers
Driving Range Sponsor
$1,000
*Company Banner Displayed on Driving Range
*Unlimited Balls for the Range
*Recognition on Promotional Material
*Promotional Opportunity in Goodie Bag*2 *Members of Your Crew Set Up At The Driving Range To Mingle With Golfers
Beer Cart
$1,000
*Company Logo Displayed on THREE Carts
*Company Banner Displayed At Outing
*Hole sponsorship-2 Members of Your Crew at Hole *Recognition on Promotional Material
*Promotional Opportunity in Goodie Bag
Lunch Sponsor
$1,500
*2 Golfers 4 drink tickets, Lunch and Dinner
*Company Banner Displayed At Outing
*Tee Sponsorship
*Recognition on Promotional Material
*Promotional Opportunity in Goodie Bag
Add a donation for JG Outreach
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!