JG Outreach

Hosted by

JG Outreach

About this event

2025 Honor Our Heroes Charity Golf Event

2913 County Rd II

Neenah, WI 54956, USA

Single Golfer
$160
*18 holes of golf, 2 Drink tickets *Unlimited Driving Range *Welcome Swag Bag *Bagged Lunch, Smoked Brisket, & Chicken Dinner *Live Entertainment after golf by Backyard Benders.
Foursome Golf Team
$640
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
*18 holes of golf, 2 Drink tickets each *Unlimited Driving Range *Welcome Swag Bag *Bagged Lunch, Smoked Brisket & Chicken Dinner *Live Entertainment after golf by Backyard Benders.
Hole Sponsor
$250
*2 Members of Your Crew Set Up At The Hole To Mingle With Golfers *Lunch & Dinner for two! After the event for more mingling *Set up a Game at the hole for More Fun and Networking *Recognition in Promotional Material *Promotional Opportunity in Goodie Bag
Tee Sponsor
$200
*Company Name/Logo Displayed on Tee Display *Recognition in Promotional Material *Promotional Opportunity in Goodie Bag
19th Hole Sponsorship
$3,500
*Foursome for Golf, 8 drink tickets, Lunch and Dinner *Hole Sponsorship *Company Displayed on All Outing Material with Special Highlight *Recognition on all Promotional Material *Promotional Merchandise Opportunity in Goodie Bag
Sold Out -Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,500
*Foursome for Golf, 8 drink tickets, Lunch and Dinner *Company Logo Displayed on ALL Golf Carts *Company Banner Displayed At Outing *Recognition on Promotional Material *Promotional Merchandise Opportunity in Goodie Bag
Cocktail Sponsor
$1,250
*Logo on drink tickets *Company Banner Displayed At Outing *Recognition on Promotional Material *Promotional Opportunity in Goodie Bag *Hole sponsorship or 2 Golfers
Driving Range Sponsor
$1,000
*Company Banner Displayed on Driving Range *Unlimited Balls for the Range *Recognition on Promotional Material *Promotional Opportunity in Goodie Bag*2 *Members of Your Crew Set Up At The Driving Range To Mingle With Golfers
Beer Cart
$1,000
*Company Logo Displayed on THREE Carts *Company Banner Displayed At Outing *Hole sponsorship-2 Members of Your Crew at Hole *Recognition on Promotional Material *Promotional Opportunity in Goodie Bag
Lunch Sponsor
$1,500
*2 Golfers 4 drink tickets, Lunch and Dinner *Company Banner Displayed At Outing *Tee Sponsorship *Recognition on Promotional Material *Promotional Opportunity in Goodie Bag
Add a donation for JG Outreach

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!