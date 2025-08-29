Extra Ordinary Birthdays

Hosted by

Extra Ordinary Birthdays

About this event

2025 HOPE FOR KIDS SPONSORSHIP

1 Veterans Pl

Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA

PRESENTING HOPE SPONSOR
$5,000

Food Sponsor – Help provide meals and refreshments for attendees.

Event Swag Sponsor – Provide branded event merchandise such as t-shirts, hats, or keepsakes

  • Recognition as the Presenting Sponsoron all event materials and media.
  • Premium logo placement on the event website, invitations, banners, and press releases.
  • Speaking opportunity during the event’s opening remarks.
  • Featured article on our website and social media.
  • VIP table for 10 guests.


HOPE CHAMPION
$3,000

Activities Sponsor – Fund interactive games, crafts, and entertainment stations.

  • Logo placement on event signage, website, and select promotional materials.
  • Recognition in event program and press releases.
  • Reserved VIP seating for 8 guests.
  • Social media and email recognition.
HOPE ADVOCATE
$2,000

Goody Bag Sponsor – Supply branded goody bags filled with treats and gifts.

  • Logo featured on the event website and printed materials.
  • Reserved seating for 6 guests.
  • Acknowledgment in event speeches and social media posts.
  • Sponsor mention in one email campaign.
COMMUNITY HOPE PARTNER
$1,000

Goody Bag Sponsor – Supply branded goody bags filled with treats and gifts.

  • Name listed on the event website and program.
  • Reserved seating for 4 guests.
  • Social media shoutout before and after the event.
FRIEND OF HOPE
$500

Costume Contest Sponsor – Support our themed costume contest with prizes and recognition.

  • Name recognition in the event program.
  • Reserved seating for 2 guests.
  • Social media mention.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!