2025 Hope for the Holidays

The Certified E-Discovery Specialist (CEDS) credential sets you apart as an expert and leader. This prestigious certification proves you have the skills, knowledge, and commitment to tackle complex e-discovery challenges confidently and precisely.
This package ($1495 value) includes everything you need to succeed:
- 1-Year Global ACEDS Membership, including access to your local chapter for networking and resources
- An on-demand video library for flexible, self-paced learning
Comprehensive study guide to guide your preparation
4 expert-led webinars for key insights and strategies
- One attempt at the 4-hour CEDS exam to earn the gold-standard credential
- A digital badge to showcase your achievement on LinkedIn and resumes
With 12 months to complete the program, you’ll gain instant credibility and position yourself as a go-to professional in e-discovery. Employers, clients, and colleagues recognize the CEDS as a symbol of excellence and expertise.
Bid now and take the next step to elevate your career—this is your chance to lead with confidence and distinction!
Whether you’re new to e-discovery or a seasoned professional looking to solidify your understanding of the full EDRM lifecycle, the E-Discovery Executive Certificate (eDEx) is the perfect way to strengthen your expertise. This foundational training connects the dots across all stages of e-discovery, helping you build confidence and enhance your ability to tackle complex workflows.
This package ($695 value) includes:
- 1-Year Global ACEDS Membership, with access to your local chapter for valuable networking and resources
- On-demand video content for flexible, self-paced learning
- Open-book final exam to confirm your knowledge and mastery
- A digital badge to proudly display your achievement online
With 12 months to complete the program, the eDEx ensures you gain a well-rounded foundation in e-discovery principles, preparing you to support or manage tasks across the full EDRM framework—from information governance to production.
This is the ideal opportunity to sharpen your skills, fill knowledge gaps, and position yourself for growth in the evolving world of legal technology.
Bid now and take the next step in becoming a confident, capable e-discovery professional!
Step into the electric atmosphere of Madison Square Garden for one of the NBA’s most iconic matchups. This package offers two guests the chance to witness the Philadelphia 76ers face off against the New York Knicks in a high-energy showdown that blends historic rivalry with world-class talent on the court.
From the opening tip to the final buzzer, you’ll feel the pulse of New York basketball in the world’s most famous arena. Whether you’re rooting for the home team or the visiting squad, this is an unforgettable night of big plays, bold moments, and pure NBA excitement.
Celebrate the season with a dazzling journey through one of Long Island’s most beloved holiday traditions. The Magic of Lights at Jones Beach transforms the shoreline into a glowing winter wonderland, filled with vibrant displays, animated scenes, and twinkling tunnels that wrap you in the joy of the holidays.
This drive-through experience is perfect for families, friends, or anyone who loves a little seasonal sparkle. Set your favorite holiday playlist, sip something warm, and enjoy a mile-long celebration of color, creativity, and cheer—all from the comfort of your own car.
In-Person or Virtual Personal Training Session with former Olympic figure skater Fleur Maxwell.
Jimmy Aponte
10X10 Panel Picture of a reflection in water. This panel can be hung upside down or right-side up - challenging the viewer to ponder the reflection.
Steve Rapp
45x25 metal print
Shana Pederson
11x14 Acrylic on Panel
Sharon Volpe
16x20 Painted on Archival Print
Award Artist Dawn Hudgins
17.5x17.5 Framed original painting.
Showed at the Carrousel de Louvre Oct 2023
Gayle Damiano
14x14 Original framed painting
Dan Scholz
16x20 Original Pen Drawing-framed
Award-winning artist: Natalia Fabia
Archival Print
20x14
