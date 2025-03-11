2025 Hope Gala

First right of refusal for the following year Reserved VIP seating for 10 guests (1 table) Arrive in style. A luxury limo-bus will pick-up and drop-off at one location of your choice. (Restricted to Jefferson or Berkely County) Logo wrap on dueling pianos - located front and center Event social media mentions Recognition in press release Mentions during radio announcements Mentions in the Grapevine (Rotary club newsletter) Prominent logo on event print materials and website Emcee mentions during event Professional Group photo (delivered)

First right of refusal for the following year Reserved VIP seating for 10 guests (1 table) Arrive in style. A luxury limo-bus will pick-up and drop-off at one location of your choice. (Restricted to Jefferson or Berkely County) Logo wrap on dueling pianos - located front and center Event social media mentions Recognition in press release Mentions during radio announcements Mentions in the Grapevine (Rotary club newsletter) Prominent logo on event print materials and website Emcee mentions during event Professional Group photo (delivered)

seeMoreDetailsMobile