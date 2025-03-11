2025 Hope Gala

First right of refusal for the following year
Reserved VIP seating for 10 guests (1 table)
Arrive in style. A luxury limo-bus will pick-up and drop-off at one location of your choice. (Restricted to Jefferson or Berkely County)
Logo wrap on dueling pianos - located front and center
Event social media mentions
Recognition in press release
Mentions during radio announcements
Mentions in the Grapevine (Rotary club newsletter)
Prominent logo on event print materials and website
Emcee mentions during event
Professional Group photo (delivered)
Grand Piano Signature Cocktail Sponsor
$5,000
Industry exclusivity at this level
Reserved VIP seating for 10 guests (1 table)
Exclusive sponsor of our signature cocktail. You name our signature cocktail and your logo is proudly displayed at the bar all night.
Event social media mentions
Recognition in press release
Mentions during radio announcements
Mentions in the Grapevine (Rotary club newsletter)
Prominent logo on event print materials and website
Emcee mentions during event
Professional Group photo (delivered)
Grand Piano Candy Buffet Sponsor
$5,000
Industry exclusivity at this level
Reserved VIP seating for 10 guests (1 table)
Exclusive sponsorship of our epic Candy Buffet. Your logo on our take home candy boxes and proudly displayed at the candy buffet.
Event social media mentions
Recognition in press release
Mentions during radio announcements
Mentions in the Grapevine (Rotary club newsletter)
Prominent logo on event print materials and website
Emcee mentions during event
Professional Group photo (delivered)
Grand Piano Photo Booth Sponsor
$5,000
Industry exclusivity at this level
Reserved VIP seating for 10 guests (1 table)
Exclusive sponsorship of Photo Booth. Your logo displayed at photo booth, on photo strips and you can add any fun company specific photo props of your choice.
Event social media mentions
Recognition in press release
Mentions during radio announcements
Mentions in the Grapevine (Rotary club newsletter)
Prominent logo on event print materials and website
Emcee mentions during event
Professional Group photo (delivered)
Baby Grand Piano Sponsorship
$2,500
Reserved premium seating for 6 guests
Logo on event webpage
Event social media mentions
Recognition in press release
Mentions during radio announcements
Mentions in the Grapevine
Logo on event print materials
Logo placement at event
Emcee mentions at event
Piano Man Sponsorship
$2,500
You don’t need a business to enjoy the VIP treatment!
Reserved VIP seating for 10 guests (1 table)
Get premium seating for 10 and show your unwavering support of the Martinsburg Rotary mission.
Professional Group photo (delivered)
Upright Piano Sponsorship
$1,000
Reserved premium seating for 4 guests
Event social media mentions
Mentions in the Grapevine (Rotary club newsletter)
Logo placement at event
Emcee mentions at event
Ebony & Ivory Sponsorship
$500
Premium seating for 2 guests
Event social media mentions
Mentions in the Grapevine (Rotary club newsletter)
Logo placement at event
Keyboard Sponsorship
$200
Event social media mentions
Name placement at event
