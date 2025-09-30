Josiah's House

Hosted by

Josiah's House

About this event

2025 Hope is Alive

3381 Southall Rd

Franklin, TN 37064, USA

General Admission
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

GOLD Sponsorship
$5,000

2 tickets to the next Stillhouse Session - date TBD

4 tickets to Hope is Alive

4 VIP Distillery tasting @ 5pm before the event

Recognition on all event material

SILVER Sponsorship
$2,500

2 tickets to Hope is Alive

2 VIP Distillery tasting @ 5pm before the event

Recognition on all event material

BRONZE Sponsorship
$1,000

2 tickets to Hope is Alive

Recognition on all event material

Add a donation for Josiah's House

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!