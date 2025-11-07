Helping Other People Everyday Inc

Helping Other People Everyday Inc

About the memberships

2025 H.O.P.E. Sponsorship Program

Community Leader Level
$10,000

Valid for one year

As a Community Leader, you will receive recognition in all programs throughout the year, including all H.O.P.E. events. You will also receive the use of a wooden H.O.P.E. Kid cutout, with a poster signifying your sponsorship of H.O.P.E. with information about what we do to display at your home or place of business (more information during sign up)

Community Partner Level
$5,000

Valid for one year

As a Community Partner, you will receive recognition in all programs throughout the year, including all H.O.P.E. events. You will also receive the use of a wooden H.O.P.E. Kid cutout, with a poster signifying your sponsorship of H.O.P.E. with information about what we do to display at your home or place of business (more information during sign up)

Community Sponsor Level
$2,500

Valid for one year

As a Community Sponsor, you will receive recognition in all programs throughout the year, including all H.O.P.E. events. You will also receive the use of a wooden H.O.P.E. Kid cutout, with a poster signifying your sponsorship of H.O.P.E. with information about what we do to display at your home or place of business (more information during sign up)

Community Benefactor Level
$1,000

Valid for one year

As a Community Benefactor, you will receive recognition in all programs throughout the year, including all H.O.P.E. events.

