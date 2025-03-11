2025 Horses4Heroes Ranch Luau

Horses4Heroes is presenting a Ranch Luau to honor our Director of Equestrian Services, Pilialoha Cordeiro and Super Moms in our Community. As the entertainment sponsor, your name and logo will appear on all flyers, invitations, Social Media posts and our website. Your donation is tax deductible to the full extent allowed by the IRS. Your sponsorship includes 10 tickets to the Luau, a Meet and Greet with our horses and your logo will appear on our website for one year. Your donation will not only pay for entertainment but allow us to transform the Ranch into a tropical paradise! All proceeds support the care and feeding of our donated horses and farm animals and provides scholarships to local at-risk youth and teens.
TINY BUBBLES
$500
We are looking for two sponsors to help us get the word out about The Ranch Luau, using social media. Your donation is tax deductible to the full extent allowed by the IRS. Your sponsorship includes 5 tickets to the Luau, and your logo will appear on our website for one year. All proceeds support the care and feeding of our donated horses and farm animals and provides scholarships to local at-risk youth and teens.
Sunshine and Coconuts
$500
Dustin Hoffman famously said, "the only thing you need in life is Sunshine and Coconuts." Your sponsorship will go toward the dessert table and tropical bevies and Swag for our Luau Goodie Bags. All proceeds support the care and feeding of our donated horses and farm animals and provides scholarships to local at-risk youth and teens.
Luau Ticket
$50
Your ticket includes a traditional Hawaiian Feast, dessert bar, drink ticket, entertainment.
