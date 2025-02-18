2025 Hot Dog Dinner with Free Bingo

404 Cedar Hill Dr

Scottsboro, AL 35768, USA

General admission
$10
Each ticket includes dinner (hot dog, chips, dessert, drink), one bingo card, and one raffle ticket. You can choose which piece of art you want to enter to win. You can buy additional raffle tickets for $1 each here or at the event.
Raffle Tickets
$1
We will be a raffling a grouping of art from local artists.
