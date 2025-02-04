2025 Housing Education & Resource Fair

The Legacy Builder Sponsor tier includes all of the lower tiered sponsorship benefits with the addition of receiving:
- two (2) event T-shirts with your logo
- logo placement around the event
- a feature in our NWS community newsletter
- dedicated social media posts across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.
The Legacy Builder Sponsor tier includes all of the lower tiered sponsorship benefits with the addition of receiving:
- two (2) event T-shirts with your logo
- logo placement around the event
- a feature in our NWS community newsletter
- dedicated social media posts across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.
Doorknobs and Doorways
$1,500
As a Doorknobs & Doorways sponsor you’ll receive all the benefits of a Pop-Up Shop sponsorship with the addition of: logo on all print and electronic promotional material.
As a Doorknobs & Doorways sponsor you’ll receive all the benefits of a Pop-Up Shop sponsorship with the addition of: logo on all print and electronic promotional material.
Pop-up shop
$300
As a Vendor sponsor you’ll receive a table with two chairs, two meal tickets, and a wrap-up shoutout from our DJ.
As a Vendor sponsor you’ll receive a table with two chairs, two meal tickets, and a wrap-up shoutout from our DJ.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!