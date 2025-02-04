Sacramento Neighborhood Housing Services Inc

Sacramento Neighborhood Housing Services Inc

2025 Housing Education & Resource Fair

2411 Alhambra Blvd suite 200

Sacramento, CA 95817, USA

Legacy Builder
$2,500
The Legacy Builder Sponsor tier includes all of the lower tiered sponsorship benefits with the addition of receiving: - two (2) event T-shirts with your logo - logo placement around the event - a feature in our NWS community newsletter - dedicated social media posts across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.
Doorknobs and Doorways
$1,500
As a Doorknobs & Doorways sponsor you’ll receive all the benefits of a Pop-Up Shop sponsorship with the addition of: logo on all print and electronic promotional material.
Pop-up shop
$300
As a Vendor sponsor you’ll receive a table with two chairs, two meal tickets, and a wrap-up shoutout from our DJ.

