2025 Houston Scholarship Gala

As a friend of 5 Strong, you or your company will receive 4 tickets to the gala. You will also have a scholarship awarded to a scholar of your choice for the 2026 cohort ( they must meet all requirements). Company logo placed on step and repeat, and be recognized during the Gala and on all social media.

As a friend of 5 Strong, you or your company will receive 4 tickets to the gala. You will also have a scholarship awarded to a scholar of your choice for the 2026 cohort ( they must meet all requirements). Company logo placed on step and repeat, and be recognized during the Gala and on all social media.

seeMoreDetailsMobile