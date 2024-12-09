2025 Houston Scholarship Gala

Come out and Dine and dance as we honor and recognize our scholars
Come out and Dine and dance as we honor and recognize our scholars
Friend of 5 Strong Scholarship sponsors
$2,500
As a friend of 5 Strong, you or your company will receive 4 tickets to the gala. You will also have a scholarship awarded to a scholar of your choice for the 2026 cohort ( they must meet all requirements). Company logo placed on step and repeat, and be recognized during the Gala and on all social media.
As a friend of 5 Strong, you or your company will receive 4 tickets to the gala. You will also have a scholarship awarded to a scholar of your choice for the 2026 cohort ( they must meet all requirements). Company logo placed on step and repeat, and be recognized during the Gala and on all social media.
Table Sponsorship
$1,000
As a table sponsor you will receive two tickets to the Gala. And recognized as a table host and sponsor
As a table sponsor you will receive two tickets to the Gala. And recognized as a table host and sponsor