About this event

2026 HPWA Scholarship Awards Gala

4121 N 50th St

Tampa, FL 33610, USA

Individual Tickets
$175

One (1) General Admission Ticket.

Benefits associated with this package are limited to those listed and do not constitute a sponsorship, advertising, or promotional opportunity.

Any tax-deductible portion will be determined in accordance with IRS guidelines.

Community Friend
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two (2) General Admission Tickets, plus Name listed on website + event screens under Community Friends.

Disclaimer

The Community Friend Package is a non-sponsorship ticket option intended to recognize supporters of the organization. Ideal for past presidents, board members, legacy members, small businesses, and community supporters. HPWF reserves the right to determine recognition placement. Any tax-deductible portion will be determined in accordance with IRS guidelines.

Promise Sponsor
$950
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Four (4) General Admission Tickets, plus Digital recognition

Any tax-deductible portion will be determined in accordance with IRS guidelines.

Growth Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Six (6) General Admission Tickets, plus digital recognition and a quarter-page adAny tax-deductible portion will be determined in accordance with IRS guidelines.

Momentum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

1 Table of Ten (10) General Admission Tickets, plus digital recognition and a half-page ad. Any tax-deductible portion will be determined in accordance with IRS guidelines.

Vision Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

1 Table of Ten (10) + 5 VIP seats; plus multi-platform digital recognition and a full-page ad. Any tax-deductible portion will be determined in accordance with IRS guidelines.

The Becoming. Presenting Sponsor
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

• 20 VIP Tickets | 2 Tables of 10

• Stage remarks + video invitation

• Back cover full-page program ad

• Premier digital recognition

• Supports mentee participation

Any tax-deductible portion will be determined in accordance with IRS guidelines.

Scholarship Partners
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• Funds 1 full scholarship for a mentee

Scholarships range from $1,500–$3,500, depending on need, and are paid directly to the student’s higher education institution.

• Includes 2 Gala Tickets (general seating)

• Name and/or logo displayed on the Scholarship Screen during the awards presentation

• Listed in the Gala Program under “2026 Scholarship Partners.”

• Group social media recognition

Disclaimer: This is a non-sponsorship ticket option.

Any tax-deductible portion will be determined in accordance with IRS guidelines.

Sponsor a Mentee Gala Ticket
$100

The Mentee Attendance Initiative ensures that all 35 mentees can attend the Gala at no cost.

A portion of every Gala Sponsorship helps cover mentee participation.

Disclaimer: This is a non-sponsorship ticket option.

Any tax-deductible portion will be determined in accordance with IRS guidelines.

Gala Program Ads- Full Page
$500

Full Page — $500.00

Full Page

W5.5” × H8.5”

PNG - JPG

(Premium placements reserved for top sponsors)

Back Cover and Inside Front Cover are included with Presenting and Premier Sponsorships.

Gala Program Ads- Half Page
$300

$300.00

Half Page (Horizontal)

W5.5” × H4.25”

PNG - JPG

(Premium placements reserved for top sponsors)

Back Cover and Inside Front Cover are included with Presenting and Premier Sponsorships.

Gala Program Ads- Quarter Page
$175

$175.00

Quarter Page (Vertical)

2.75” × 4.25”

PNG - JPG

(Premium placements reserved for top sponsors)

Back Cover and Inside Front Cover are included with Presenting and Premier Sponsorships.

