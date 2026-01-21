2026 HPWA Scholarship Awards Gala

Hosted by
One (1) General Admission Ticket.
Benefits associated with this package are limited to those listed and do not constitute a sponsorship, advertising, or promotional opportunity.
Any tax-deductible portion will be determined in accordance with IRS guidelines.
Two (2) General Admission Tickets, plus Name listed on website + event screens under Community Friends.
The Community Friend Package is a non-sponsorship ticket option intended to recognize supporters of the organization. Ideal for past presidents, board members, legacy members, small businesses, and community supporters. HPWF reserves the right to determine recognition placement. Any tax-deductible portion will be determined in accordance with IRS guidelines.
Four (4) General Admission Tickets, plus Digital recognition
Six (6) General Admission Tickets, plus digital recognition and a quarter-page adAny tax-deductible portion will be determined in accordance with IRS guidelines.
1 Table of Ten (10) General Admission Tickets, plus digital recognition and a half-page ad. Any tax-deductible portion will be determined in accordance with IRS guidelines.
1 Table of Ten (10) + 5 VIP seats; plus multi-platform digital recognition and a full-page ad. Any tax-deductible portion will be determined in accordance with IRS guidelines.
• 20 VIP Tickets | 2 Tables of 10
• Stage remarks + video invitation
• Back cover full-page program ad
• Premier digital recognition
• Supports mentee participation
• Funds 1 full scholarship for a mentee
Scholarships range from $1,500–$3,500, depending on need, and are paid directly to the student’s higher education institution.
• Includes 2 Gala Tickets (general seating)
• Name and/or logo displayed on the Scholarship Screen during the awards presentation
• Listed in the Gala Program under “2026 Scholarship Partners.”
• Group social media recognition
Disclaimer: This is a non-sponsorship ticket option.
The Mentee Attendance Initiative ensures that all 35 mentees can attend the Gala at no cost.
A portion of every Gala Sponsorship helps cover mentee participation.
Disclaimer: This is a non-sponsorship ticket option.
Full Page — $500.00
Full Page
W5.5” × H8.5”
PNG - JPG
(Premium placements reserved for top sponsors)
Back Cover and Inside Front Cover are included with Presenting and Premier Sponsorships.
$300.00
Half Page (Horizontal)
W5.5” × H4.25”
PNG - JPG
(Premium placements reserved for top sponsors)
Back Cover and Inside Front Cover are included with Presenting and Premier Sponsorships.
$175.00
Quarter Page (Vertical)
2.75” × 4.25”
PNG - JPG
(Premium placements reserved for top sponsors)
Back Cover and Inside Front Cover are included with Presenting and Premier Sponsorships.
$
