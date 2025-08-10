2025 HPWA Tea Party & Live Auction

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to Non Members the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
VIP Table of 10
Naming Rights
Podium Remarks
Logo on Table
Ad in Program (Full Page)
Social Media
Recognition in La Voz Newsletter
Logo on The Screen (Event Day)
Post-Event recap email
Table of 8
Logo on Table
Ad in Program (Half Page)
Social Media
Recognition in La Voz Newsletter
Logo on The Screen (Event Day)
Post-Event recap email
Table of 4
Logo In Program
Social Media
Recognition in La Voz Newsletter
Logo on The Screen (Event Day)
Post-Event recap email
Table of 2
Logo Upgrade +$100.00
Mention in Program
Social Media(Group Mention)
Recognition in La Voz Newsletter
Logo on The Screen (Event Day)
Post-Event recap email
VIP Table for 8 guests.
Entry, High Tea, program access, preferred seating, logo/table, goody bag.
VIP Table for 4 guests.
Entry, High Tea, program access, table signage.
Full Page Ad ONLY
5.5” × 8.5”
0.25” inside edges
PDF (press quality), EPS, or high-res JPG
Email ad: [email protected]
Half Page Ad ONLY
Horizontal 5.5” × 4.25”
0.25” inside edges
PDF (press quality), EPS, or high-res JPG
Email ad: [email protected]
Quarter Page Ad ONLY
Vertical 2.75” × 4.25”
0.25” inside edges
PDF (press quality), EPS, or high-res JPG
Email ad: [email protected]
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing