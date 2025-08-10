2025 HPWA Tea Party & Live Auction

6463 W Hillsborough Ave

Tampa, FL 33634, USA

General Admission Members
$60

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

General Admission Non Member
$75

Grants entry to Non Members the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Eiffel Tower Title Sponsor
$5,000
VIP Table of 10

Naming Rights

Podium Remarks

Logo on Table

Ad in Program (Full Page)

Social Media

Recognition in La Voz Newsletter

Logo on The Screen (Event Day)

Post-Event recap email


Louvre Sponsor
$2,500
Table of 8

Logo on Table

Ad in Program (Half Page)

Social Media

Recognition in La Voz Newsletter

Logo on The Screen (Event Day)

Post-Event recap email

Parisian Sponsor
$1,000
Table of 4

Logo In Program

Social Media

Recognition in La Voz Newsletter

Logo on The Screen (Event Day)

Post-Event recap email

French Riviera Sponsor
$500
Table of 2

Logo Upgrade +$100.00

Mention in Program

Social Media(Group Mention)

Recognition in La Voz Newsletter

Logo on The Screen (Event Day)

Post-Event recap email

VIP Table
$950
VIP Table for 8 guests.

Entry, High Tea, program access, preferred seating, logo/table, goody bag.

Premium Table
$350
VIP Table for 4 guests.

Entry, High Tea, program access, table signage.

Additional Ad Options (Program Only)
$300

Full Page Ad ONLY

5.5” × 8.5”

0.25” inside edges

PDF (press quality), EPS, or high-res JPG

Email ad: [email protected]

Additional Ad Options (Program Only)
$200

Half Page Ad ONLY

Horizontal 5.5” × 4.25”

0.25” inside edges

PDF (press quality), EPS, or high-res JPG

Email ad: [email protected]


Additional Ad Options (Program Only)
$100

Quarter Page Ad ONLY

Vertical 2.75” × 4.25”

0.25” inside edges

PDF (press quality), EPS, or high-res JPG

Email ad: [email protected]

