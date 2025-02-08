2025 HUGS FOR HOUNDS Doggie Easter Egg Hunt & Raffle

25520 W Seil Rd

Shorewood, IL 60404, USA

Dog Registration
$7
Registration is per dog attending the event. All dogs must be current on vaccines (owner responsibility). All dogs must be dog-friendly. All dogs must be people (adult and child) friendly. All dogs must be kept on a leash at all times. Remember to bring a basket to collect the eggs. *Note - All proceeds from donations will be given to the Will County Humane Society.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing