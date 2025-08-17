2025 Humanitarian Gala

520 Cedar St, Richmond Hill, GA 31324, USA
In addition to table for 8, your business/company/organization's name will be featured in the Gala Program
Two VIP Tables for 8
Priority Seating
Company logo displayed at banquet and VIP Reception
Full page color ad in Gala Program
Premium Parking for 4 vehicles
Company name/logo displayed on Step & Repeat for Red Carpet
Company name/logo displayed on event publicity
Special recognition at Gala
8 complimentary passes for VIP reception
Table for 8
Company logo displayed at cocktail reception
Full page color ad in the event program
Premium parking for two vehicles
Special Recognition at Gala
4 complimentary passes to VIP reception
Table for 4
Company logo displayed during the live music entertainment portion of the Gala
Full page color ad in the event program
Special recognition at the Gala
2 complimentary passes to VIP reception
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!