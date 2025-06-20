2025 Hurricane Open and Party Registration Form

This includes the price for one golfer and includes lunch, snacks, a beer/selzer cup, non-alcholic drinks, gift bag, prizes as well as access to the party at 5pm that will feature music by DJ Greg Stewart's BoomBox, buffet dinner by Hamel's Catering, raffle baskets, 50/50 raffle, corn hole and much more fun!

This includes the price for one golfer and includes lunch, snacks, a beer/selzer cup, non-alcholic drinks, gift bag, prizes as well as access to the party at 5pm that will feature music by DJ Greg Stewart's BoomBox, buffet dinner by Hamel's Catering, raffle baskets, 50/50 raffle, corn hole and much more fun!

More details...