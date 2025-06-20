2025 Hurricane Open Sponsorship Form

This is earmarked to cover a portion of the annual subscription for VidSwap that the Boosters provide to ALL Sports teams. This is used by coaches and teams to review games and practices and improve skills and game IQ. It is also used by players and coaches to create college recruiting highlight videos for those athletes who aspire to play collegiate sports. Includes recognition on the Boosters' website and a company logo displayed at the golf open and family celebration.

This is earmarked to cover a portion of the annual subscription for VidSwap that the Boosters provide to ALL Sports teams. This is used by coaches and teams to review games and practices and improve skills and game IQ. It is also used by players and coaches to create college recruiting highlight videos for those athletes who aspire to play collegiate sports. Includes recognition on the Boosters' website and a company logo displayed at the golf open and family celebration.

seeMoreDetailsMobile