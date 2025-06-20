2025 Hurricane Open Sponsorship Form

This is earmarked to cover a portion of the annual subscription for VidSwap that the Boosters provide to ALL Sports teams. This is used by coaches and teams to review games and practices and improve skills and game IQ. It is also used by players and coaches to create college recruiting highlight videos for those athletes who aspire to play collegiate sports. Includes recognition on the Boosters' website and a company logo displayed at the golf open and family celebration.
All-State
$2,000
Supports the cost of Senior Night programming. Includes recognition on the Boosters’ website and company logo displayed at golf open and family celebration.
All-League
$1,000
Supports a student-athlete college scholarship awarded to seniors. We aim to award five (5) $1,000.00 scholarships, if fundraising permits. Includes recognition on the Boosters’ website and company logo displayed at the event.
MVP
$750
Family Celebration Sponsor Includes recognition on the Boosters’ website and company sign prominently displayed throughout the family celebration.
All-Star
$300
Flag Sponsor (one of 9 sponsors) Includes your company logo displayed at one of the holes (the flag is yours to keep!).
Captain
$200
Tee Sponsor Includes your logo prominently displayed at one of the tee-off boxes on the course.
