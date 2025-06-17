2025 Husker Heroes

Lincoln, NE 68588, USA
We have reached event capacity. Please use this option to join our waitlist. You only need to choose one ticket and then answer the ticket questions to let us know how many overall tickets you will be needing. Tickets will be released in a first come, first served order as families cancel.
Please register each Individual with a disability separately. Every order must include at least one VIP. Registration will close on September 15th or sooner if the event capacity is reached.
Please register each guest accompanying your VIP. Guest should be immediate family members only. Adults may bring staff, however, form needs to be completed by legal guardian if applicable.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing