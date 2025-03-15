2025 IBCF Golf Outing Sponsorships

Includes two (2) foursomes in the outing, sponsor tee sign on four (4) holes, premium name and logo recognition on signage at event and on all marketing and promotional materials, verbal recognition and thanks at event, option to set up table or booth at the course, opportunity to provide promotional items for golfer gift bags
Includes two (2) foursomes in the outing, sponsor tee sign on four (4) holes, premium name and logo recognition on signage at event and on all marketing and promotional materials, verbal recognition and thanks at event, option to set up table or booth at the course, opportunity to provide promotional items for golfer gift bags
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
Includes one (1) foursome in the outing, sponsor tee sign on two (2) holes, name and logo recognition on signage at event and on all marketing and promotional materials, verbal recognition and thanks at event, option to set up table or booth at the course, opportunity to provide promotional items for golfer gift bags
Includes one (1) foursome in the outing, sponsor tee sign on two (2) holes, name and logo recognition on signage at event and on all marketing and promotional materials, verbal recognition and thanks at event, option to set up table or booth at the course, opportunity to provide promotional items for golfer gift bags
Golf Ball Sponsor
$1,500
Includes company logo included on golf balls distributed to all golfers, verbal recognition and thanks at the event and name and logo recognition on website
Includes company logo included on golf balls distributed to all golfers, verbal recognition and thanks at the event and name and logo recognition on website
Competition Sponsor
$1,000
Opportunity to sponsor one of the on-course competitions (e.g., longest drive, closest to the pin, hole-in-one challenge) which includes signage on that particular hole, verbal recognition and thanks at the event, opportunity to present award to the winner and name and logo recognition on website
Opportunity to sponsor one of the on-course competitions (e.g., longest drive, closest to the pin, hole-in-one challenge) which includes signage on that particular hole, verbal recognition and thanks at the event, opportunity to present award to the winner and name and logo recognition on website
Hole Sponsor
$250
Includes one (1) hole signage with your logo placed at a hole on the course and name and logo recognition on website
Includes one (1) hole signage with your logo placed at a hole on the course and name and logo recognition on website
Add a donation for Illinois Blood Cancer Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!