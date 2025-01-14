2025 Ice-Out at the Dells

Each guess must include date and time (hh:mm) to be a valid guess. Terms & Conditions ​1. 100 Maximum guesses per person. 2. If equipment fails, FORP will determine ICE-OUT date and time. All FORP decisions are final. 3.Closest guess wins 50% of the funds raised by ticket sales. In the event of multiple winners, winners will be given the option to split the prize evenly or to win the whole prize by lottery.

Each guess must include date and time (hh:mm) to be a valid guess. Terms & Conditions ​1. 100 Maximum guesses per person. 2. If equipment fails, FORP will determine ICE-OUT date and time. All FORP decisions are final. 3.Closest guess wins 50% of the funds raised by ticket sales. In the event of multiple winners, winners will be given the option to split the prize evenly or to win the whole prize by lottery.

seeMoreDetailsMobile