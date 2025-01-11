2025 IDW Foundation Gala

-Priority seating
-Special swag bag
-Priority at 360 photo booth
-extra drink ticket
Great Gatsby Platinum Sponsorship - SOLD OUT
$2,000
-Logo in marketing materials(flyer, program and thank you notes)
-Customized banner with company Logo
-Company promotion items in 150 swag bags
-4 Gala Dinner Couple Tickets
-One minute introduction at podium
-Industry Exclusivity
Fitzgerald Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
-Logo in Marketing Materials (flyer, program and thank you notes)
-Company promotion items in 150 swag bags
-2 Gala Dinner Individual Tickets
-One minute introduction at podium
Silk and Sequins Silver Sponsorship
$500
-Logo in Marketing Materials (flyer, program and thank you notes)
-Company promotion items in 150 swag bags
-1 Gala Dinner Individual Tickets
