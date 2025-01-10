2025 IKAIKA SPRING WATERMANS ACADEMY (1)17-21st (2)24-28th 9-1:30pm. IKAIKA ALL DAY till 4pm

WELCOME TO IKAIKA WATERMANS ACADEMY For safe, fun learning! Please come ready for a great week with your water clothes, sunscreen, slippers, towel, OWN LUNCH and ready to make friends and learn how to be your best Waterman! You can purchase IKAIKA ALL DAY if you are coming to the academy first.
2025 IKAIKA ALL DAY (1) 17th-20th 1:30-4pm $125
IKAIKA ALL DAY Is for families that need positive activities for their keiki from 1:30pm to 4pm. PLEASE NOTE: In this time the participants may or may not be on the water (depending on safety & the size and makeup of the group) and will be doing Watermans related science experiments, stewardship activities and arts & crafts.4 DAYS
IKAIKA SPRING WATERMANS ACADEMY (2) 24th-28th 9-1:30pm.$500
2025 IKAIKA ALL DAY (2) 24-27th 1:30-4pm (4 days)$125
IKAIKA ALL DAY Is for families that need positive activities for their keiki from 1:30pm to 4pm. PLEASE NOTE: In this time the participants may or may not be on the water (depending on safety & the size and makeup of the group) and will be doing Watermans related science experiments, stewardship activities and arts & crafts.4 Days
