Illinois Chapter of CUPA-HR 2025 Conference -- "Dive Right In" -- Sponsors

I Hotel & Illinois Conference Center

1900 South First St, Champaign, IL 61820

Sponsorship - Platinum
$2,500
* Complementary full conference registration for up to four people * Recognition in Conference marketing & communications * Company logo featured in conference program * Complementary vendor display with two tables * Opportunity to introduce keynote or other speaker * Opportunity to include promotional item in registration packet * Opportunity to sponsor specific conference events (cocktail hour, lunch, giveaways)
Sponsorship - Gold
$1,500
* Complementary full conference registration for up to three people * Recognition in Conference marketing & communications * Company logo featured in conference program * Complementary vendor display table * Opportunity to include promotional item in registration packet * Opportunity to sponsor specific conference events (cocktail hour, lunch, giveaways)
Sponsorship - Silver
$1,000
* Complementary full conference registration for up to two people * Recognition in Conference marketing & communications * Company logo featured in conference program * Complementary vendor display table * Opportunity to include promotional item in registration packet
Sponsorship - Bronze
$500
* Complementary full conference registration for up to one person * Recognition in Conference marketing & communications * Company logo featured in conference program * Opportunity to include promotional item in registration packet
