Illinois Chapter of CUPA-HR 2025 Conference -- "Dive Right In" -- Sponsors

* Complementary full conference registration for up to four people
* Recognition in Conference marketing & communications
* Company logo featured in conference program
* Complementary vendor display with two tables
* Opportunity to introduce keynote or other speaker
* Opportunity to include promotional item in registration packet
* Opportunity to sponsor specific conference events (cocktail hour, lunch, giveaways)
* Complementary full conference registration for up to four people
* Recognition in Conference marketing & communications
* Company logo featured in conference program
* Complementary vendor display with two tables
* Opportunity to introduce keynote or other speaker
* Opportunity to include promotional item in registration packet
* Opportunity to sponsor specific conference events (cocktail hour, lunch, giveaways)
Sponsorship - Gold
$1,500
* Complementary full conference registration for up to three people
* Recognition in Conference marketing & communications
* Company logo featured in conference program
* Complementary vendor display table
* Opportunity to include promotional item in registration packet
* Opportunity to sponsor specific conference events (cocktail hour, lunch, giveaways)
* Complementary full conference registration for up to three people
* Recognition in Conference marketing & communications
* Company logo featured in conference program
* Complementary vendor display table
* Opportunity to include promotional item in registration packet
* Opportunity to sponsor specific conference events (cocktail hour, lunch, giveaways)
Sponsorship - Silver
$1,000
* Complementary full conference registration for up to two people
* Recognition in Conference marketing & communications
* Company logo featured in conference program
* Complementary vendor display table
* Opportunity to include promotional item in registration packet
* Complementary full conference registration for up to two people
* Recognition in Conference marketing & communications
* Company logo featured in conference program
* Complementary vendor display table
* Opportunity to include promotional item in registration packet
Sponsorship - Bronze
$500
* Complementary full conference registration for up to one person
* Recognition in Conference marketing & communications
* Company logo featured in conference program
* Opportunity to include promotional item in registration packet
* Complementary full conference registration for up to one person
* Recognition in Conference marketing & communications
* Company logo featured in conference program
* Opportunity to include promotional item in registration packet