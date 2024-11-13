Illinois Chapter of CUPA-HR 2025 Conference -- "Dive Right In" -- Sponsors

* Complementary full conference registration for up to four people * Recognition in Conference marketing & communications * Company logo featured in conference program * Complementary vendor display with two tables * Opportunity to introduce keynote or other speaker * Opportunity to include promotional item in registration packet * Opportunity to sponsor specific conference events (cocktail hour, lunch, giveaways)

* Complementary full conference registration for up to four people * Recognition in Conference marketing & communications * Company logo featured in conference program * Complementary vendor display with two tables * Opportunity to introduce keynote or other speaker * Opportunity to include promotional item in registration packet * Opportunity to sponsor specific conference events (cocktail hour, lunch, giveaways)

seeMoreDetailsMobile