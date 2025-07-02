2025 Impact Celebration

If you are purchasing more than one ticket and unsure of other attendees at this time, please reach out to Ganna Krutii at [email protected] by August 21st to let her know who the ticket belongs to.
This premier event celebrates the bold partnerships and life-changing results driven by United Way and our most committed supporters. A Table Sponsorship (including up to 8 tickets) positions your company prominently among the region’s most influential leaders & reinforces its commitment as a champion of community impact. A UWSHR staff member will reach out to confirm additional members at your table.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing