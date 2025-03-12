2025 Impact Day Volunteer Registration

Responsible for overseeing all aspects of entry management including managing the flow of attendees, checking tickets, addressing access issues, and ensuring security protocols are followed at the event entrance, effectively acting as the "gatekeeper" for the event venue.
Event Setup
Free
Volunteers will setup booth supplies, tables, seats, and other equipment. Physical labor is required for the job, including standing, lifting, bending, and sometimes spending an extended period of time on your feet.
Event Take Down
Free
Volunteers will remove booth supplies, tables, seats, and other equipment. Physical labor is required for the job, including standing, lifting, bending, and sometimes spending an extended period of time on your feet.
Food Volunteers
Free
In order to guarantee the setup and delivery of food for conference guests, the food volunteer will collaborate with the on-site catering crew. They will serve as the liaison between conference organizers and caterers.
Green Room Attendant
Free
Green Room Attendant is responsible for taking care of the Artist/Touring member’s food and beverage needs according to pre-arranged rider requests. Attendants provide a premium guest service experience by escalating and/or resolving any issues or special requests made by the artist and their entourage.
Registration Lead
Free
The registration lead is essential to making sure conference attendees have a seamless check-in experience. Strong organizational abilities, outstanding customer service skills, and the capacity to manage a group of volunteers are prerequisites for this role. Computer proficiency and the ability to use applications like the web, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Windows, and typing are prerequisites for the job.
Registration Table
Free
Ensure conference attendees have a seamless check-in experience. Strong organizational abilities, outstanding customer service skills, and the capacity to take directions for the registration lead. Computer proficiency and the ability to use applications like the web, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Windows, and typing are prerequisites for the job.
Volunteer Table
Free
Ensure volunteers have a seamless check-in experience. Strong organizational abilities, outstanding customer service skills, and computer proficiency and the ability to use applications like the web, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Windows, and typing are prerequisites for the job.
Workshop Hall Monitors/Floater
Free
Help conference organizers and security personnel keep an eye on the halls to make sure attendees are observing the rules and showing consideration for the facilities, provide directions to classes, and offering assistance when necessary. Strong ability to communicate information and resolve conflicts. This position can be physically demanding and necessitate standing for extended amounts of time.
