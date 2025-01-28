I Choose to Win

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I Choose to Win

About this event

2025 In-Gala Fundraising Events (4th Annual Bold, Brave & Brilliant Awards Gala)

50/50 Ticket
$50

Donate $50 and enter to win half of the proceeds of this ticket category. Of all who purchase this 50/50 Ticket, we will have your name entered to win half the pot while the other half will be considered a donation to I Choose To Win. Get in on the fun and see if you are the lucky winner!

In-Event Raffle Tickets
$25

5 Raffle Tickets for $25

Raffle tickets can be used for raffle baskets and to play at the gold bar table.

In-Event WIN THE DAY Book Sales
$25

WIN THE DAY Guided Playbook by Melonie Butler will be available in limited quantities on the day of gala. Thanks for your purchase. This is only available for in-person pick up during the gala. Share PAID receipt with the team to receive your copy.

$50 Paddle Raise/ Fund The Need
$50

Thank you for participating in our Paddle Raise/Fund the Need by donating $50 to I Choose To Win's mission to develop women and girls as leaders while paving a pathway toward economic independence.

$100 Paddle Raise / Fund the Need
$100

Thank you for participating in our Paddle Raise/Fund the Need by donating $100 to I Choose To Win's mission to develop women and girls as leaders while paving a pathway toward economic independence.

$250 Paddle Raise/ Fund The Need
$250

Thank you for participating in our Paddle Raise/Fund the Need by donating $250 to I Choose To Win's mission to develop women and girls as leaders while paving a pathway toward economic independence.

$500 Paddle Raise / Fund The Need
$500

Thank you for participating in our Paddle Raise/Fund the Need by donating $500 to I Choose To Win's mission to develop women and girls as leaders while paving a pathway toward economic independence.

$1000 Paddle Raise / Fund The Need
$1,000

Thank you for participating in our Paddle Raise/Fund the Need by donating $1,000 to I Choose To Win's mission to develop women and girls as leaders while paving a pathway toward economic independence.

$2500 Paddle Raise / Fund The Need (Copy)
$2,500

Thank you for participating in our Paddle Raise/Fund the Need by donating $2,500 to I Choose To Win's mission to develop women and girls as leaders while paving a pathway toward economic independence.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!