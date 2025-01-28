2025 In-Gala Fundraising Events (4th Annual Bold, Brave & Brilliant Awards Gala)

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Donate $50 and enter to win half of the proceeds of this ticket category. Of all who purchase this 50/50 Ticket, we will have your name entered to win half the pot while the other half will be considered a donation to I Choose To Win. Get in on the fun and see if you are the lucky winner!
5 Raffle Tickets for $25
Raffle tickets can be used for raffle baskets and to play at the gold bar table.
WIN THE DAY Guided Playbook by Melonie Butler will be available in limited quantities on the day of gala. Thanks for your purchase. This is only available for in-person pick up during the gala. Share PAID receipt with the team to receive your copy.
Thank you for participating in our Paddle Raise/Fund the Need by donating $50 to I Choose To Win's mission to develop women and girls as leaders while paving a pathway toward economic independence.
Thank you for participating in our Paddle Raise/Fund the Need by donating $100 to I Choose To Win's mission to develop women and girls as leaders while paving a pathway toward economic independence.
Thank you for participating in our Paddle Raise/Fund the Need by donating $250 to I Choose To Win's mission to develop women and girls as leaders while paving a pathway toward economic independence.
Thank you for participating in our Paddle Raise/Fund the Need by donating $500 to I Choose To Win's mission to develop women and girls as leaders while paving a pathway toward economic independence.
Thank you for participating in our Paddle Raise/Fund the Need by donating $1,000 to I Choose To Win's mission to develop women and girls as leaders while paving a pathway toward economic independence.
Thank you for participating in our Paddle Raise/Fund the Need by donating $2,500 to I Choose To Win's mission to develop women and girls as leaders while paving a pathway toward economic independence.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!