2025 Inaugural Lightning Warrior Golf Classic

4113 Great Golfers Pl

Valrico, FL 33596, USA

Single Player
$125

18 holes of golf

Golf cart

Range balls

2 drink tickets

Continental Breakfast

Smokehouse Lunch

Team of Four
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

18 holes of golf

Golf cart x 2

Range balls

2 drink tickets x 8

Continental Breakfast x 4

Smokehouse Lunch x 4

Veteran Team Donation
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

18 holes of golf

Golf cart x 2

Range balls

2 drink tickets x 8

Continental Breakfast x 4

Smokehouse Lunch x 4

Mulligan
$10

2 mulligans per ticket. Maximum 2 per player. You can decided when and where you would like to use them.

Longest Drive
$15

On hole #8. You want more thank just bragging rights? Enter to win a prize.

Hit it the longest and keep it on the short stuff.

Putting Contest
$15

Get it as close to hole as possible or just go ahead and sink it. 2 opportunities at winning.

Single Raffle Ticket
$5

Write your name and number on the ticket and put in the corresponding box of the item you would like to try to win.

5 Pack of Raffle tickets
$20

5 tickets for the price of 4. Write your name and number on the ticket and put in the corresponding box of the item you would like to try to win.

SUPER TICKET
$50

2 Mulligans

Putting contest entry

Driving contest entry

5 Raffle Tickets


Add a donation for Tampa Warriors Hockey Program Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!