SKHMF Inaugural Gala - The Bold and Blue Experience

Includes: 2 event tickets; Name recognition in event virtual program; Social media shout-out (1 post); and Business name listed on event signage at gala event
Includes: 2 event tickets; Name recognition in event virtual program; Social media shout-out (1 post); and Business name listed on event signage at gala event
Sponsorship - Academic Advocate
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
Includes: 4 event tickets; Logo featured in event virtual program; Social media shout-outs (3 posts); and Business name listed on event signage at gala event
Includes: 4 event tickets; Logo featured in event virtual program; Social media shout-outs (3 posts); and Business name listed on event signage at gala event
Sponsorship - Scholar Sponsor
$2,000
groupTicketCaption
Includes: 6 event tickets; Half-page ad in event virtual program; Social Media Shout-out (3 posts); Business name listed on event signage; and Verbal name recognition during the gala event
Includes: 6 event tickets; Half-page ad in event virtual program; Social Media Shout-out (3 posts); Business name listed on event signage; and Verbal name recognition during the gala event
Sponsorship - Education Champion
$3,500
groupTicketCaption
Includes: Reserved table at the event, or 8 event tickets; Full-page ad in event virtual program; Logo and business name on event signage; Pop-up Banner placement in the gala main room; and Featured social media post
Includes: Reserved table at the event, or 8 event tickets; Full-page ad in event virtual program; Logo and business name on event signage; Pop-up Banner placement in the gala main room; and Featured social media post
Sponsorship - Legacy Leader
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
Includes: Reserved table at the event, or 8 event tickets; Full-page ad in event virtual program; Logo and business name on event signage; Pop-up Banner placement in the gala main room; Featured social media post; Up to 5 minutes opportunity for (1) sponsor representative to speak during the gala; Company logo on all event promotional materials; and Photo Opportunity – (1) sponsor representative to stand with SKH board members during scholarship presentations
Includes: Reserved table at the event, or 8 event tickets; Full-page ad in event virtual program; Logo and business name on event signage; Pop-up Banner placement in the gala main room; Featured social media post; Up to 5 minutes opportunity for (1) sponsor representative to speak during the gala; Company logo on all event promotional materials; and Photo Opportunity – (1) sponsor representative to stand with SKH board members during scholarship presentations