2025 Indiana 911 Professionals Conference

If you aren't using a credit card and instead need to pay via invoice for the conference. Use this option to add as many people as are attending and we will reach out to you and provide an invoice and W9.
Permits attendance to all conference events (pre-conference class, all lunches, banquet dinner and entertainment, vendor hall, closing luncheon, breakout sessions)
Permits attendance to all conference functions without the pre-conference class (all lunches, banquet dinner and entertainment, vendor hall, closing luncheon, breakout sessions)
Permits attendance to one day of conference events. This includes any provided lunches for that day but does not include the banquet dinner/entertainment.
Permits attendance to the pre-conference course on 9/29/2025. Lunch is provided.
Permits attendance to the vendor hall during open vendor hall hours. Lunch is included.
Permits attendance to the Welcome Banquet on 9/30/2025. Includes provided dinner, events, and entertainment that evening.
