2025 Indiana 911 Professionals Conference - IP Registration

13700 Conference Center Dr

Noblesville, IN 46060, USA

Diamond Level Sponsorship (Limit 1)
$8,000

• Sponsor level recognition at booth in vendor hall • Double table exhibit space, 1 st choice of location • 4 full conference registrations • Option to distribute company branded items/literature to attendees • Recognition as opening ceremonies or banquet sponsor (1st choice) • Reserved VIP seating at opening ceremonies or banquet • Logo on 911 Professionals website throughout the year following conference • Logo on sponsor slideshow displayed at all conference group sessions/events and meals • Logo on sponsorship banner displayed at event all all NENA/APCO chapter meetings for the year following conference • 4 Social media mentions on 911 Professionals FB regarding sponsorship • First right of refusal for sponsorship level at next year’s conference

Platinum Level Sponsorship (Limit 1)
$7,500

• Sponsor level recognition at booth in vendor hall • Double table exhibit space, 2nd choice of location • 4 full conference registrations • Option to distribute company literature to attendees • Recognition as opening ceremonies or banquet sponsor (2nd choice) • Reserved VIP seating at opening ceremonies or banquet • Logo on sponsor slideshow displayed at all conference group sessions/events and meals • Logo on sponsorship banner displayed at event all all NENA/APCO chapter meetings for the year following conference • 4 Social media mentions on 911 Professionals FB regarding sponsorship • First right of refusal for sponsorship level at next year’s conference

Gold Level Sponsorship (Limit 3)
$4,500

• Sponsor level recognition at booth in vendor hall • Single table exhibit space, first choice of location • 2 full conference registrations • Recognition as (choice of) registration, conference app or audio/ visual sponsor • Logo on sponsor slideshow displayed at all conference group sessions/events and meals • Logo on sponsorship banner displayed at event all all NENA/ APCO • 2 Social media mentions on 911 Professionals FB regarding sponsorship

Silver Level Sponsorship (Limit 3)
$3,000

• Sponsor level recognition at booth in vendor hall • Single table exhibit space, second choice of location • 2 full conference registrations • Recognition as (choice of) Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday breakout sessions • Logo on sponsor slideshow displayed at all conference group sessions/events and meals • Logo on sponsorship banner displayed at event all all NENA/ APCO chapter meetings for the year following conference • 2 Social media mentions on 911 Professionals FB regarding sponsorship

Bronze Level Sponsorship
$1,500

• Sponsor level recognition at booth in vendor hall • Single table exhibit space, third choice of location • 2 full conference registrations • Name on sponsor slideshow displayed at all conference group sessions/events and meals • Name on sponsorship banner displayed at event all all NENA/APCO chapter meetings for the year following conference • Social media mention on 911 Professionals FB regarding sponsorship

Regular Booth
$900

• Single table exhibit space • 2 full conference registrations

Annual Award Sponsorship
$500

Sponsor one of our annual conference awards (Kids Hero, Lifetime Contribution, Telecommunicator, Team, Supervisor, and Director of the Year)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!