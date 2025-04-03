2025 Indiana 911 Professionals Conference - IP Registration

• Sponsor level recognition at booth in vendor hall • Double table exhibit space, 1 st choice of location • 4 full conference registrations • Option to distribute company branded items/literature to attendees • Recognition as opening ceremonies or banquet sponsor (1st choice) • Reserved VIP seating at opening ceremonies or banquet • Logo on 911 Professionals website throughout the year following conference • Logo on sponsor slideshow displayed at all conference group sessions/events and meals • Logo on sponsorship banner displayed at event all all NENA/APCO chapter meetings for the year following conference • 4 Social media mentions on 911 Professionals FB regarding sponsorship • First right of refusal for sponsorship level at next year’s conference
• Sponsor level recognition at booth in vendor hall • Double table exhibit space, 2nd choice of location • 4 full conference registrations • Option to distribute company literature to attendees • Recognition as opening ceremonies or banquet sponsor (2nd choice) • Reserved VIP seating at opening ceremonies or banquet • Logo on sponsor slideshow displayed at all conference group sessions/events and meals • Logo on sponsorship banner displayed at event all all NENA/APCO chapter meetings for the year following conference • 4 Social media mentions on 911 Professionals FB regarding sponsorship • First right of refusal for sponsorship level at next year’s conference
• Sponsor level recognition at booth in vendor hall • Single table exhibit space, first choice of location • 2 full conference registrations • Recognition as (choice of) registration, conference app or audio/ visual sponsor • Logo on sponsor slideshow displayed at all conference group sessions/events and meals • Logo on sponsorship banner displayed at event all all NENA/ APCO • 2 Social media mentions on 911 Professionals FB regarding sponsorship
• Sponsor level recognition at booth in vendor hall • Single table exhibit space, second choice of location • 2 full conference registrations • Recognition as (choice of) Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday breakout sessions • Logo on sponsor slideshow displayed at all conference group sessions/events and meals • Logo on sponsorship banner displayed at event all all NENA/ APCO chapter meetings for the year following conference • 2 Social media mentions on 911 Professionals FB regarding sponsorship
• Sponsor level recognition at booth in vendor hall • Single table exhibit space, third choice of location • 2 full conference registrations • Name on sponsor slideshow displayed at all conference group sessions/events and meals • Name on sponsorship banner displayed at event all all NENA/APCO chapter meetings for the year following conference • Social media mention on 911 Professionals FB regarding sponsorship
• Single table exhibit space • 2 full conference registrations
Sponsor one of our annual conference awards (Kids Hero, Lifetime Contribution, Telecommunicator, Team, Supervisor, and Director of the Year)
