2025 Indiana 911 Professionals Conference - IP Registration

• Sponsor level recognition at booth in vendor hall • Double table exhibit space, 1 st choice of location • 4 full conference registrations • Option to distribute company branded items/literature to attendees • Recognition as opening ceremonies or banquet sponsor (1st choice) • Reserved VIP seating at opening ceremonies or banquet • Logo on 911 Professionals website throughout the year following conference • Logo on sponsor slideshow displayed at all conference group sessions/events and meals • Logo on sponsorship banner displayed at event all all NENA/APCO chapter meetings for the year following conference • 4 Social media mentions on 911 Professionals FB regarding sponsorship • First right of refusal for sponsorship level at next year’s conference