2025 Indiana Suicide Prevention & Awareness Summit

2544 Executive Dr

Indianapolis, IN 46241, USA

General Registration
$125

Ticket includes full day conference attendance with CEUs, including breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snacks.

Bowling - Connection Event
$15

CANCELED due to lack of interest...


Join other Summit Attendees for an evening of bowling the night before between 6-8pm! This Connection Event is OFF SITE. You will need to provide your own transportation or carpool from the Hotel. More details are on the Summit website.

Silent Disco - Connection Event
$15

CANCELED due to lack of interest


Join other Summit Attendees for an evening of dancing the night before between 6-8pm!This Connection Event is ON SITE. More details are on the Summit website.

Game Night - Connection Event
Free

Join other Summit Attendees for an evening of board games the night before between 6-8pm!This Connection Event is ON SITE and FREE! Add this ticket to help us plan. More details are on the Summit website.

