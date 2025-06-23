2025 Indiana Suicide Prevention & Awareness Summit

Hosted by
About this event
Indianapolis, IN 46241, USA
Ticket includes full day conference attendance with CEUs, including breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snacks.
CANCELED due to lack of interest...
Join other Summit Attendees for an evening of bowling the night before between 6-8pm! This Connection Event is OFF SITE. You will need to provide your own transportation or carpool from the Hotel. More details are on the Summit website.
CANCELED due to lack of interest
Join other Summit Attendees for an evening of dancing the night before between 6-8pm!This Connection Event is ON SITE. More details are on the Summit website.
Join other Summit Attendees for an evening of board games the night before between 6-8pm!This Connection Event is ON SITE and FREE! Add this ticket to help us plan. More details are on the Summit website.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!